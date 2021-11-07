Patriots Inactives Reaction: N’Keal Harry Sidelined For Panthers Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots will be without wide receiver N’Keal Harry when they visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Harry officially is inactive for the Week 9 contest after suffering a knee injury late in the week. He was added to the injury report Friday and had been listed as questionable.

The 23-year-old wideout began the season on injured reserve with a shoulder ailment but finally had been building momentum in recent weeks. After hauling in a highlight-reel catch in garbage time in Week 7, Harry had two 15-yard receptions in last week’s victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, including one on what proved to be New England’s game-winning drive. He’s been averaging a snap count in the mid-20s as the Patriots’ fourth receiver.

Injuries have been an issue for Harry throughout his career, however. This will be the 15th game he’s missed since he joined the Patriots as a 2019 first-round draft pick. He also has just five total catches on seven targets in five games this season.

An earlier roster move hinted at Harry’s status, as the Patriots elevated wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad on Saturday. This will be just the second career appearance for Wilkerson, who played two offensive snaps in a win over the New York Jets last November.

Wilkerson, a 2020 undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State, was an early training camp standout this summer, making a strong case for a roster spot before a rash of drops derailed his bid. He still finished as the Patriots’ leading receiver in the preseason, catching 13 passes on 17 targets for 147 yards in three games.

Expect Wilkerson to slot into Harry’s No. 4 receiver spot behind Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.