Patriots Injury Report: Damien Harris Cleared To Play Thursday Vs. Atlanta

Damien Harris and Gunner Olszewski have cleared concussion protocol ahead of Thursday night’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.
The New England Patriots running back and wide receiver/return man both were removed from the team’s injury report Wednesday after setting out last week’s win over the Cleveland Browns with head injuries.
Linebacker Josh Uche (ankle) was placed on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least the next three games.
The following 13 players are listed as questionable for Thursday:
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Hip
OT Trent Brown, Calf
S Kyle Dugger, Ankle
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
WR N’Keal Harry, Knee
LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
CB Jalen Mills, Forearm
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
DE Deatrich Wise Jr., Illness
Harris is New England’s leading rusher, totaling 547 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games this season. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson ran well in his absence, going for 100 yards and two touchdowns as the Patriots blew out the Browns 45-7. Olszewski is the Patriots’ primary punt and kick returner.
Smith missed the Cleveland game but made the trip to Atlanta.
Versatile Falcons weapon Cordarrelle Patterson will be a game-time decision as he nurses an ankle injury, head coach Arthur Smith confirmed Wednesday. Patterson has played both wide receiver and running back for Atlanta, as well as returning kicks, amassing seven total touchdowns.
Here is the Falcons’ full injury report:
OUT
TE Hayden Hurst
LB Daren Bates
CB Kendall Sheffield
QUESTIONABLE
WR/RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson
S Jaylinn Hawkins
Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.