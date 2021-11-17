Patriots Injury Report: Damien Harris Cleared To Play Thursday Vs. Atlanta

NESN Logo Sign In

Damien Harris and Gunner Olszewski have cleared concussion protocol ahead of Thursday night’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

The New England Patriots running back and wide receiver/return man both were removed from the team’s injury report Wednesday after setting out last week’s win over the Cleveland Browns with head injuries.

Linebacker Josh Uche (ankle) was placed on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least the next three games.

The following 13 players are listed as questionable for Thursday:

P Jake Bailey, Right Knee

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs

RB Brandon Bolden, Hip

OT Trent Brown, Calf

S Kyle Dugger, Ankle

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

WR N’Keal Harry, Knee

LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

CB Jalen Mills, Forearm

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

DE Deatrich Wise Jr., Illness

Harris is New England’s leading rusher, totaling 547 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games this season. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson ran well in his absence, going for 100 yards and two touchdowns as the Patriots blew out the Browns 45-7. Olszewski is the Patriots’ primary punt and kick returner.

Smith missed the Cleveland game but made the trip to Atlanta.