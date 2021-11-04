Patriots Injury Report: J.C. Jackson Misses Second Straight Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson missed his second consecutive practice Thursday, putting his status for Sunday’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers in question.

Jackson, New England’s No. 1 corner, is dealing with an illness, according to the team’s injury report. The 25-year-old has played in every game over the past three seasons.

Third-year pro Joejuan Williams would be the top candidate to fill Jackson’s spot in the starting lineup if the latter cannot play against Carolina.

There were no changes to the Patriots’ injury report Thursday, with the same 11 players limited in the team’s second practice of Week 9.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB J.C. Jackson, Illness

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DT Christian Barmore, Foot

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs

DL Carl Davis, Hand

S Cody Davis, Hand

S Kyle Dugger, Neck

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

LB Josh Uche, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

The Patriots will practice again Friday before flying to Charlotte for Sunday’s game.