Patriots Injury Report: J.C. Jackson Misses Second Straight Practice

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson missed his second consecutive practice Thursday, putting his status for Sunday’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers in question.
Jackson, New England’s No. 1 corner, is dealing with an illness, according to the team’s injury report. The 25-year-old has played in every game over the past three seasons.
Third-year pro Joejuan Williams would be the top candidate to fill Jackson’s spot in the starting lineup if the latter cannot play against Carolina.
There were no changes to the Patriots’ injury report Thursday, with the same 11 players limited in the team’s second practice of Week 9.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB J.C. Jackson, Illness
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DT Christian Barmore, Foot
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs
DL Carl Davis, Hand
S Cody Davis, Hand
S Kyle Dugger, Neck
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Josh Uche, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
The Patriots will practice again Friday before flying to Charlotte for Sunday’s game.
For Carolina, starting quarterback Sam Darnold remained limited as he recovers from a concussion and shoulder injury. If Darnold can’t go Sunday, backup P.J. Walker would make the second start of his NFL career.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, Toe
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
QB Sam Darnold, Concussion / Right Shoulder
FULL AVAILABILITY
LB Jermaine Carter Jr., Ankle
G Pat Elflein, Hamstring
T Cameron Erving, Knee
CB Stephon Gilmore, Quad
CB CJ Henderson, Shoulder
C Matt Paradis, Knee
LB Shaq Thompson, Foot