Patriots Injury Report: Reason For Jamie Collins Missed Practice Revealed

NESN Logo Sign In

An ankle injury kept Jamie Collins out of the New England Patriots’ first practice of Week 10.

Collins was one of five players who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. An offensive lineman appeared to fall on the veteran linebacker’s ankle following his interception in Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers.

Jamie went up and got it.



?: @NFLonCBS / Patriots app pic.twitter.com/aAASumQhK8 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 7, 2021

Running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver/return man Gunner Olszewski remain in concussion protocol after leaving Sunday’s game with head injuries. Outside linebacker Matthew Judon’s absence was listed as “not injury related.” His wife gave birth to their third child Wednesday morning.

Nine Patriots players were listed as limited ahead of this Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns, including one new addition to the injury report: cornerback Jalen Mills, who’s dealing with a thigh ailment.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Jamie Collins, Ankle

RB Damien Harris, Concussion

LB Matthew Judon, Not Injury Related

WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Concussion

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

P Jake Bailey, Right Knee

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

WR N’Keal Harry, Knee

LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

CB Jalen Mills, Thigh

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin