Patriots Injury Report: Reason For Jamie Collins Missed Practice Revealed

An ankle injury kept Jamie Collins out of the New England Patriots’ first practice of Week 10.
Collins was one of five players who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. An offensive lineman appeared to fall on the veteran linebacker’s ankle following his interception in Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers.
Running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver/return man Gunner Olszewski remain in concussion protocol after leaving Sunday’s game with head injuries. Outside linebacker Matthew Judon’s absence was listed as “not injury related.” His wife gave birth to their third child Wednesday morning.
Nine Patriots players were listed as limited ahead of this Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns, including one new addition to the injury report: cornerback Jalen Mills, who’s dealing with a thigh ailment.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Jamie Collins, Ankle
RB Damien Harris, Concussion
LB Matthew Judon, Not Injury Related
WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Concussion
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
WR N’Keal Harry, Knee
LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
CB Jalen Mills, Thigh
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
A number of players who were listed on New England’s injury report last week were full participants Wednesday, including center David Andrews, defensive end Deatrich Wise, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, safety Kyle Dugger, linebacker Josh Uche and cornerback Shaun Wade.
The Browns have been hit hard by COVID-19 cases this week. As of Wednesday afternoon, five of their players were are on the reserve/COVID list, including star running back Nick Chubb.
Beyond that group, four other Cleveland players did not practice Wednesday. Among them: NFL sacks leader Myles Garrett, who is dealing with a foot injury. Five others were limited, including starting quarterback Baker Mayfield.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Myles Garrett, Foot
DT Malik Jackson, Ankle
WR Jarvis Landry, Knee
DE Takkarist McKinley, Groin
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
TE Harrison Bryant, Thigh
DE Jadeveon Clowney, Ankle / Knee
QB Baker Mayfield, Left Shoulder / Foot
C JC Tretter, Knee
CB Greedy Williams, Shoulder
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that running back Kareem Hunt will not return from injured reserve this week, ruling him out for Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium.