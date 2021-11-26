Patriots Injury Report: 10 Players Questionable For Titans Game

NESN Logo Sign In

A total of 10 New England Patriots players are listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium.

All 10 were listed as limited participants in Friday’s practice. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee) and starting right tackle Trent Brown (calf) both returned to the field after sitting out Thursday.

QUESTIONABLE

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Calf

P Jake Bailey, Right Knee

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Neck

TE Hunter Henry, Neck

LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Knee

Stevenson was added to the injury report after being limited in Thursday’s practice. He and Harris have spearheaded a rushing attack that’s averaging 151.8 yards per game during New England’s current five-game winning streak. Henry and Smith are New England’s top two tight ends.

Guard Shaq Mason and linebacker Kyle Van Noy were removed from the injury report Friday. Mason had been listed with an abdomen injury since Week 5. Van Noy is off the injury report for the first time since Week 1.

The injury-depleted Titans ruled out six players — including No. 1 wide receiver A.J. Brown — and listed four more as questionable.

OUT

WR A.J. Brown, Chest (DNP)

G Nate Davis, Concussion (DNP)

LB Rashaan Evans, Ankle (DNP)

LB David Long, Hamstring (DNP)

RB Jeremy McNichols, Concussion (DNP)

DL Teair Tart, Ankle (DNP)