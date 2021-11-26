Patriots Injury Report: 10 Players Questionable For Titans Game

A total of 10 New England Patriots players are listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium.
All 10 were listed as limited participants in Friday’s practice. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee) and starting right tackle Trent Brown (calf) both returned to the field after sitting out Thursday.
QUESTIONABLE
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
OT Trent Brown, Calf
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Neck
TE Hunter Henry, Neck
LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Knee
Stevenson was added to the injury report after being limited in Thursday’s practice. He and Harris have spearheaded a rushing attack that’s averaging 151.8 yards per game during New England’s current five-game winning streak. Henry and Smith are New England’s top two tight ends.
Guard Shaq Mason and linebacker Kyle Van Noy were removed from the injury report Friday. Mason had been listed with an abdomen injury since Week 5. Van Noy is off the injury report for the first time since Week 1.
The injury-depleted Titans ruled out six players — including No. 1 wide receiver A.J. Brown — and listed four more as questionable.
OUT
WR A.J. Brown, Chest (DNP)
G Nate Davis, Concussion (DNP)
LB Rashaan Evans, Ankle (DNP)
LB David Long, Hamstring (DNP)
RB Jeremy McNichols, Concussion (DNP)
DL Teair Tart, Ankle (DNP)
QUESTIONABLE
LB Jayon Brown, Quad (LP)
CB Greg Mabin, Ankle (LP)
TE Geoff Swaim, Concussion (LP)
DB Elijah Molden, Groin (LP)
Tennessee also has 17 players on injured reserve, including star running back Derrick Henry and former All-Pro wideout Julio Jones.
The 8-3 Titans currently sit atop the AFC standings, but the 7-4 Patriots can take over the top spot Sunday with a win and a Baltimore Ravens loss. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.