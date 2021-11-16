Patriots Tuesday Injury Report: 15 Players Limited Ahead Of Falcons Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Only one player on the 53-man roster sat out Tuesday’s New England Patriots practice, which was a non-contact walkthrough held at Gillette Stadium.

Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise sat out the session due to an illness. Running back Damien Harris and wide receiver/return man Gunner Olszewski (both of whom missed all of last week while in concussion protocol) and linebacker Josh Uche (ankle) were among 15 limited participants. All three players were listed as hypothetical non-participants Monday.

Here’s the full Patriots injury report for Tuesday:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Deatrich Wise (illness)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

P Jake Bailey (right knee)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)

RB Brandon Bolden (hip)

OT Trent Brown (calf)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

RB Damien Harris (concussion)

WR N’Keal Harry (knee)

LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle)

G Shaq Mason (abdomen)

CB Jalen Mills (forearm)

WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion)

TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder)

LB Josh Uche (ankle)

LB Kyle Van Noy (groin)

FULL AVAILABILITY

No players listed

The Patriots have won four games in a row and now are 6-4 on the season. They’ll visit the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.