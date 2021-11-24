Patriots Injury Report: Hunter Henry Among 11 Players Limited Wednesday

NESN Logo Sign In

The first Patriots injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans saw the addition of three players.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury while running back Damien Harris and tight end Hunter Henry (both dealing with neck injuries) also were limited.

In total, 11 players were limited Wednesday, with no players labeled as non-participants.

Here’s the full Patriots injury report from Wednesday’s practice:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No players listed

LIMITED PARTICIPANTS

P Jake Bailey, right knee

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, ribs

OT Trent Brown, calf

K Nick Folk, left knee

RB Damien Harris, neck

TE Hunter Henry, neck

LB Dont’a Hightwoer, ankle

G Shaq Mason, abdomen

TE Jonnu Smith, shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, groin

FULL PARTICIPANTS

No players listed