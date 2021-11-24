Patriots Injury Report: Hunter Henry Among 11 Players Limited Wednesday

The first Patriots injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans saw the addition of three players.
Defensive lineman Christian Barmore was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury while running back Damien Harris and tight end Hunter Henry (both dealing with neck injuries) also were limited.
In total, 11 players were limited Wednesday, with no players labeled as non-participants.
Here’s the full Patriots injury report from Wednesday’s practice:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No players listed
LIMITED PARTICIPANTS
P Jake Bailey, right knee
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, ribs
OT Trent Brown, calf
K Nick Folk, left knee
RB Damien Harris, neck
TE Hunter Henry, neck
LB Dont’a Hightwoer, ankle
G Shaq Mason, abdomen
TE Jonnu Smith, shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, groin
FULL PARTICIPANTS
No players listed
The Patriots and Titans will square off Sunday at Gillette Stadium with first place in the AFC potentially on the line. A win over Tennessee coupled with a loss from the Baltimore Ravens would put New England atop the conference.
The Patriots have won five straight games and now are 7-4 on the season, while the Titans are coming off a loss to the Houston Texans and sit at 8-3.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.