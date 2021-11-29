Patriots’ J.C. Jackson Will Tie This NFL Record On Next Interception

NESN Logo Sign In

The numbers don’t lie: J.C. Jackson intercepts NFL passes at an historic rate.

The New England Patriots cornerback needs one more interception to tie Lester Hayes’ and Emerson Walls’ post-merger NFL record for most interceptions in his first four seasons, according to the NFL. The interception Jackson snagged Sunday in the Patriots’ Week 12 win over the Tennessee Titans was his seventh of the season and increased his career total to 24. He needs only one more in New England’s last five games to match Hayes and Walls and just two to beat them outright.

Jackson joined the Patriots in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. He intercepted three passes in his rookie year, five in 2019 and nine last season. With his seventh pick in 2021, Jackson became the first player to rack up seven or more interceptions in consecutive seasons since Richard Sherman in 2012-13, according to the NFL.

Given Jackson’s penchant for intercepting passes, his new nickname, “Mr. Int,” is both fitting and deserved.