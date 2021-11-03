Patriots’ Jonathan Jones Having Relatable Issue After Shoulder Surgery

NESN Logo Sign In

Just a week removed from season-ending shoulder surgery, it’ll be a while before Jonathan Jones steps back on a football field.

In the meantime, he’s combating a different challenge: making breakfast.

The New England Patriots slot cornerback took to Twitter on Wednesday to vent about the difficulty of cooking with his arm in a sling, which he said is “almost impossible.”

Cooking breakfast with one arm is almost impossible — J Jones (@Jonathan_Jones2) November 3, 2021

The Patriots have needed to fire up a new defensive back recipe after Jones was lost for the year in Week 6. Practice squad call-up Myles Bryant has assumed his slot duties in the last two games and emerged as a playmaker, registering a sack, a QB hit, a forced fumble and a third-down pass breakup.

Jones, who is signed through next season, wrote in a recent Instagram post that he’ll “back better than ever.”

“Adversity is a part of the game,” he wrote on Oct. 25. “Surgery was successful. Ready to start the road to recovery.”