Patriots’ Jonathan Jones Having Relatable Issue After Shoulder Surgery

Just a week removed from season-ending shoulder surgery, it’ll be a while before Jonathan Jones steps back on a football field.
In the meantime, he’s combating a different challenge: making breakfast.
The New England Patriots slot cornerback took to Twitter on Wednesday to vent about the difficulty of cooking with his arm in a sling, which he said is “almost impossible.”
The Patriots have needed to fire up a new defensive back recipe after Jones was lost for the year in Week 6. Practice squad call-up Myles Bryant has assumed his slot duties in the last two games and emerged as a playmaker, registering a sack, a QB hit, a forced fumble and a third-down pass breakup.
Jones, who is signed through next season, wrote in a recent Instagram post that he’ll “back better than ever.”
“Adversity is a part of the game,” he wrote on Oct. 25. “Surgery was successful. Ready to start the road to recovery.”
Jones was the second starting cornerback the Patriots have lost this season. Less than two weeks before his injury, the team traded former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers.
New England will face Gilmore for the first time this Sunday.