Jonnu Smith Saying All The Right Things Despite Surprising Patriots Role

FOXBORO, Mass. — To this point, Jonnu Smith’s Patriots career hasn’t gone the way many expected it would when New England signed the athletic tight end to a lucrative four-year contract.

Projected to form a dynamic tight end tandem with Hunter Henry, Smith largely has been reduced to a blocking role while Henry has emerged as one of Mac Jones’ favorite targets. Through 10 games, Smith has just 22 receptions for 210 yards and one touchdown. Oftentimes, Smith has looked uncomfortable and clunky while participating in the Patriots’ passing game.

The snap count statistics add even more context.

Smith, normally a capable run blocker, always has seen more action as a run blocker than as a receiver but has experienced an uptick with the Patriots. Last season with the Tennessee Titans, 51% of Smith’s total snaps were as a run block. The number has risen to 56% in New England, and the results have been uninspiring, as Smith currently grades as one of the worst run-blocking tight ends in football, according to Pro Football Focus.

Meanwhile, Smith’s passing game usage has decreased. In his final season with the Titans, Smith lined up on passing plays 42% of the time, with the number dropping to 35% with the Patriots. Overall, Smith, who has missed one game due to injury, is on pace for 555 total snaps. That would mark his lowest total since he played 552 snaps over 16 games in 2017 as a rookie with the Titans. He’s been on the field for 47.7% of the Patriots’ offensive snaps this season, significantly lower than Henry’s 69%.

So, it would be understandable if Smith were frustrated with how he’s been used in New England. He has not been a key factor in the Patriots’ surge to the top of the AFC East.

Maybe Smith is stewing behind the scenes. But, publicly, he’s saying all the right things.