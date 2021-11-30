NESN Logo Sign In

Kendrick Bourne was a relative afterthought in this year’s talented crop of free agent wideouts.

So far, he’s outperforming them all.

The energetic 26-year-old is in the midst of a career year for New England, totaling 42 catches for 623 yards and five touchdowns through his first 12 games with the Patriots. Those numbers outpace nearly every other veteran receiver who changed teams in free agency this past offseason, including several who signed far heftier contracts than Bourne’s three-year, $15 million Patriots pact.

Bourne leads all free agent signees in both receiving yards and touchdowns and ranks second in receptions, trailing only Jacksonville’s Marvin Jones. Here’s a look at how he compares to other wideouts in his FA class, ranked by average annual contract value:

AAV Games played Catches Receiving yards Touchdowns Kenny Golladay $18M 8 23 372 0 Corey Davis $12.5M 8 32 477 4 Curtis Samuel $11.5M 3 5 28 0 Nelson Agholor $11M 12 32 416 3 Will Fuller $10.6M 2 4 26 0 Marvin Jones $6.25M 11 46 529 3 A.J. Green $6M 10 34 538 3 Emmanuel Sanders $6M 11 36 559 4 Keelan Cole $5.5M 10 19 299 0 Kendrick Bourne $5M 12 42 623 5 Sammy Watkins $5M 8 23 355 0 Jamal Agnew $4.75M 10 24 229 1

If you combine production, durability and value, you could make a compelling argument for Bourne as this year’s best free agent wideout signing.

There are other contenders, sure. Jones, Green and Sanders have posted comparable stats on similar salaries (Green and Sanders are on one-year deals; Jones’ is a two-year) and Davis has the best per-game numbers despite subpar New York Jets quarterback play. But Davis is making $12.5 million and has struggled to stay healthy, and Bourne has the other three beat from a reliability standpoint.

One of Bourne’s most impressive statistics this season is his 79.2% catch rate, which ranks third among all NFL receivers with at least 20 targets behind Arizona’s Rondale Moore (85.5%) and Christian Kirk (80.3%). Green, Sanders and Jones lag far behind in that category, checking in at 61.8%, 59.0% and 58.2%, respectively.