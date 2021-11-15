What Bill Belichick, Matt Slater Said During Patriots Locker Room Celebration

NESN Logo Sign In

Another week, another “Aww, yeah!” in a Patriots locker room.

New England destroyed the Cleveland Browns 45-7 on Sunday to earn its fourth straight victory. Bill Belichick’s team now holds the sixth spot in the crowded AFC standings and is breathing down the necks of the Buffalo Bills, who currently lead the AFC East.

The Patriots on Monday shared a video of their postgame locker room celebration. The clip includes speeches from Belichick and special teams ace Matthew Slater.

Belichick: “Alright, fellas. That’s a great job. That’s a great job all the way across the board. Good week. Played the game the way we wanted to play it. Definitely the most physical team (the Patriots have faced). How ’bout three drives of 90 yards? Alright, look, it’s Wednesday night. It’s Wednesday night. We’ve got ar really short week here. We need everybody ready to go. And then we’re on to Atlanta. We gotta put this one in the rearview mirror. This is a hell of a job, fellas.”

Slater: “We are all members of one body. This team is one body. We are at our best when each member is doing their designed job. One team one body, now, how we feel ’bout that body, now?”

"One team, one body."



New England will look to make it five wins in a row when it visits the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.