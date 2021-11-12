Patriots Mailbag: How Will Trent Brown Fit Back Into O-Line Equation?

@Ashley1992_

Hi Zack, Good to hear Trent Brown is back at practice. When he comes back, what do you envision to be our starting O-line?

Bunch of Trent Brown-related questions this week. No surprise there. The big offensive tackle’s return to practice Wednesday was a major development.

Brown hasn’t played since the first drive of New England’s season opener, and before this week, he hadn’t practiced since Oct. 1, spending the last 4 1/2 weeks on injured reserve with a lingering calf ailment. That injury plunged the Patriots’ offensive line into chaos, with four different replacements starting games before the team finally settled on a reliable starting five.

Their solution: shifting Mike Onwenu to right tackle and inserting Ted Karras at left guard. The Patriots had shown a reluctance to move Onwenu, whom they viewed as their ideal Joe Thuney successor, but the decision paid off. Onwenu and Karras both have played well in their new roles, and New England’s O-line as a whole has stabilized after struggling to keep Mac Jones upright for the first several weeks of the season.

The Patriots have another 19 days to add Brown to their 53-man roster before he would revert to season-ending IR, so he might not be activated ahead of this Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns. But once he is, the Patriots will have a difficult decision to make.

Do they restore their initial O-line, with Brown back at right tackle and Onwenu at left guard? Do they insert Brown at left tackle over Isaiah Wynn, whose play has declined this season? (And would the latter involve bumping Wynn inside or sending him to the bench?) Or do they choose to simply stick with what’s working and keep Brown out of the lineup, using him a swing tackle for the time being?

The “Brown for left tackle” campaign has considerable support among fans and media members, and that’s understandable. He was great there in 2018, and Wynn has been less than impressive this season. It is worth noting, though, that Wynn has shown marked improvement in recent weeks.

Over his three starts since returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list — a period that coincides with the Patriots’ three-game win streak — Wynn is Pro Football Focus’s second-highest-graded run blocker among offensive tackles. Onwenu ranks fourth.

Highest graded run blocking Offensive Tackles over the last three weeks



1). Trent Williams: 96.7

2). Isaiah Wynn: 88.3 ?

3). Kolton Miller: 84.9

4). Michael Onwenu: 84.7 ? pic.twitter.com/QO35Lfwsa0 — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) November 11, 2021

Wynn was at least partially responsible for the strip sack Jones took in last week’s win over the Carolina Panthers, but he’s been better in pass protection, too. PFF has him down for four pressures allowed over the last three games: one sack, two quarterback hits and one hurry. He surrendered at least three pressures in each of his first four starts this season.