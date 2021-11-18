Patriots Mailbag: Who Is New England’s Most Improved Returning Player?

NESN Logo Sign In

With the New England Patriots in Atlanta to face the Falcons on Thursday night, we’re bringing you this week’s mailbag one day early.

Consider this your pregame reading. Let’s get into it:

@BThomps81

Is there a chance the team will move Trent Brown to LT?

There’s always a chance, but I don’t think that’s likely unless Isaiah Wynn gets hurt or starts to really struggle. (He’s actually been pretty good of late.) Brown was a beast on the right side in his first game back, so I think the Patriots’ O-line is in good shape as is. He did say he still takes occasional reps at left tackle, though, to “stay polished.”

It will be interesting to see how the Patriots handle their overall offensive line moving forward. Josh McDaniels said Mike Onwenu wasn’t in the starting lineup last week because they wanted to use him to spell Brown as he worked his way back from his calf injury. Does that mean Onwenu will be back at left guard — his position for the first several weeks of the season — once Brown is ready for a full workload? Ted Karras has played very well in that spot over the last month or so.

McDaniels said Onwenu, the Patriots’ talented 2020 sixth-rounder, “obviously will be a factor for us as we go forward.”

@patscap

Out of all the players who played for the Patriots in 2020 who is your choice for most improved player?

Great question. The first player who comes to mind is Ja’Whaun Bentley, who’s impressed as an attacking inside linebacker this season. I thought Bentley looked out of his depth last season when he was asked to replace Dont’a Hightower, but he’s made a ton of plays at or near the line of scrimmage through 10 weeks. He has five tackles for loss. He had six in his first three NFL seasons combined.

Bentley is the type of bigger, slower linebacker who won’t be a fit in every system, but he’s made himself some money this season as he prepares to hit free agency for the first time.