Patriots Make Late Addition To Injury Report; 11 Players Now Questionable

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots added special teams ace Cody Davis to their injury report Saturday, listing him as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

Davis is dealing with an illness, per the team. The 32-year-old safety leads all Patriots players with nine special teams tackles this season (five solo, four assists).

A total of 11 New England players now are listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest at Gillette Stadium, which carries major playoff implications in the AFC. The 7-4 Patriots — who are riding a five-game win streak — can take over first place in the conference with a win over the 8-3 Titans and a Baltimore Ravens loss.

Here is the Patriots’ full injury report:

QUESTIONABLE

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Calf

P Jake Bailey, Right Knee

LB Ja?Whaun Bentley, Ribs

S Cody Davis, Illness

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Neck

TE Hunter Henry, Neck

LB Dont?a Hightower, Ankle

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Knee

The Patriots will be facing a shorthanded Titans squad in this Week 12 matchup. Tennessee ruled out six players Friday, including No. 1 wide receiver A.J. Brown (chest). Star running back Derrick Henry and wideout Julio Jones are among 17 Titans players currently on injured reserve.