Patriots’ Matthew Judon Reportedly Files Trademark For Sack Celebration

NESN Logo Sign In

Matthew Judon apparently is looking to capitalize on the sack celebration that has helped make him one of the more popular players on the New England Patriots.

The stud linebacker, who leads the Patriots with 10 1/2 sacks this season, recently filed a trademark for his mysterious sack celebration, according to trademark attorney Josh Gerben. Judon plans to use a silhouette of the celebration on clothing.

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has filed a trademark for his sack celebration.



The filing, made on November 4th, claims that @man_dammn will use a silhouette of his sack celebration on a brand of clothing.#ForeverNE #Patriots #NFL pic.twitter.com/zVKM34njyK — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) November 22, 2021

Many fans still are wondering what Judon’s celebration even means. He has been asked about it multiple this season but has refused to offer any insight. However, Judon did reveal that his wife recently suggested he switch up his sack celebration, something he disagreed with.

Now we know why.