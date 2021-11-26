Patriots’ Nick Folk Somehow Teaching Bill Belichick Lessons About Kicking

NESN Logo Sign In

You’d think Bill Belichick, with his 47 years of NFL coaching experience and almost unrivaled interest in special teams, would know all there is to know about the kicking game.

You would be wrong.

The New England Patriots head coach revealed Friday that he’s “learned a lot” about placekicking from veteran Nick Folk, who’s in the midst of a career renaissance at age 36.

“I’ve learned a lot from Nick Folk,” Belichick said. “I’ll say that. I’ve learned a lot. He’s really taught me a lot of little things that, honestly, I hadn’t really thought that much about. And once he pointed them out, I was kind of disappointed in myself that I didn’t put a little more importance on it earlier.”

For his part, Folk said he “cherishes” his conversations with Belichick, during which they discuss the finer points of kicking.

“They’re great,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot since I’ve been here — personally, football-wise — and I think (Belichick) is just like a big sponge. He likes to learn everything and learn different players and how they think and how they operate. So we’ve talked about field conditions, wind conditions, weather, everything — all kinds of stuff.

“It’s kind of fun to bounce ideas off of another set of eyes, and Bill has been doing it for such a long time. He’s seen plenty of great kickers come through here and throughout his entire career, so any time you can kind of garner a little bit of knowledge on that side is always a good thing. Those are good conversations when we get to have them. I cherish those, because you never know when they’ll stop. It’s been a lot of fun to learn from one of the best in the business.”