Here’s Most Credible Report Yet Connecting Patriots To Odell Beckham Jr.

This Patriots-Odell Beckham Jr. thing actually might have a chance of happening.

Ahead of Beckham’s official release Tuesday, there were no credible reports connecting the free agent receiver to New England — just speculation. Shortly after the 29-year-old cleared waivers, multiple reporters with spotty track records claimed the Patriots might be in play for Beckham.

Well, Tuesday night, Jeff Howe of The Athletic provided the most legitimate report yet about Beckham and New England.

“The Patriots have been in touch with Odell Beckham Jr.’s camp,” Howe tweeted, citing sources.

The Patriots have been in touch with Odell Beckham Jr.?s camp, according to a source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 10, 2021

Of course, the Patriots simply could be doing their due diligence, as they normally do when marquee players become available. But you can’t make a deal without first talking, so perhaps this is the first step toward a player many believe would be a perfect fit in New England actually joining the Patriots.

That said, Beckham reportedly does not plan to make a decision Tuesday night, so Patriots fans might have to wait until Wednesday, at the earliest, for any new developments.