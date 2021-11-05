Why Patriots Fans Shouldn’t Get Hopes Up For Odell Beckham Jr. Signing

NESN Logo Sign In

We already broke down the reasons why the New England Patriots should think twice about pursuing Odell Beckham Jr. It’s just not a good fit.

But, if the Patriots do want to make a run at the star receiver, would they even have a realistic shot at landing him?

The chances would greatly increase if Beckham, who is being released by the Cleveland Browns, goes unclaimed on waivers and becomes a free agent Monday. However, for now, let’s assume not every team on the NFL waiver wire passes on Beckham and his roughly $1 million contract.

The Patriots currently are 15th in the waiver order. It’s … hard to imagine Beckham making it that far without being claimed.

First, take a look at the top 15:

1. Detroit Lions

2. Miami Dolphins

3. Houston Texans

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

5. New York Jets

6. New York Giants

7. Washington Football Team

8. Philadelphia Eagles

9. Seattle Seahawks

10. Chicago Bears

11. Atlanta Falcons

12. San Francisco 49ers

13. Minnesota Vikings

14. Indianapolis Colts

15. New England Patriots

Now, let’s talk about the money, as it does matter to some teams. If Beckham’s salary indeed his reduced to about $1 million — let’s call it exactly $1 million — nearly every team would have enough cap space to add him. Currently, only the New Orleans Saints have under $1 million in cap space, per Over The Cap.