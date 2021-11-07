Patriots-Panthers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 9 Game Online, On TV

Both teams are 4-4

The Patriots and the Panthers are set to square off Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.

New England is 4-4 following last weekend’s victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, while Carolina also is 4-4 after a Week 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers are expected to welcome back star running back Christian McCaffrey, but the status of quarterback Sam Darnold remains unknown ahead of Sunday’s kickoff.

Will the Patriots move over .500 for the first time this season, or will the Panthers help Stephon Gilmore get his revenge?

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Panthers:

When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount+

