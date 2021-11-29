Patriots Place Running Back On COVID List, Designate Kicker To Return

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots on Monday placed running back J.J. Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Taylor, who has been a healthy inactive for four of the Patriots’ last five games, is the third Patriots player to land on COVID reserve this season. Offensive linemen Isaiah Wynn and Mike Onwenu both missed the team’s Week 5 win over the Houston Texans, after being placed on the list in October.

Tight end Devin Asiasi also was sidelined during training camp after testing positive for the coronavirus.

A total of nine NFL players were placed on the COVID list Monday, including one (Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard) who played against the Patriots on Sunday. All nine tested positive, per the wire.

Nine NFL players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today — including T.J. Watt, Patrick Peterson and Kevin Byard — and they all tested positive, per the transaction wire.



That's in addition to #Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy's positive test. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 29, 2021

Taylor, a second-year undrafted free agent out of Arizona, has appeared in five games this season, rushing 19 times for 37 yards and two touchdowns and catching four passes on four targets for 8 yards.

In a separate transaction Monday, the Patriots designated undrafted rookie kicker Quinn Nordin to return from injured reserve, clearing him to begin practicing this week.