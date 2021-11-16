Patriots Practice Notes: Three Players Return Ahead Of Falcons Game

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots could have one of their top offensive players back for Week 11.

Running back Damien Harris returned to practice Tuesday after missing all of last week and last Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns with a concussion. Wide receiver/return man Gunner Olszewski (concussion) and linebacker Josh Uche (ankle) also returned.

All three were listed as “did not participate” on Monday’s hypothetical injury report.

Harris’ return does not guarantee he’ll suit up Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons, however. Tuesday’s practice was a non-padded walkthrough. It’s unclear whether he (or Olszewski) has been cleared for full contact.

With a short week, the Patriots could choose to play it safe with their leading rusher, especially after rookie Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns in his absence on Sunday.

Other observations from Tuesday’s practice:

— Defensive end Deatrich Wise was the only player not spotted during the brief period that was open to reporters. Wise is coming off one of his most productive games as a Patriot, racking up a career-high eight pressures, 1 1/2 sacks and a forced fumble against the Browns.