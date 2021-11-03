Patriots Practice Report: Key Starter Absent, Still No Sign Of Trent Brown

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Here are some news and notes from Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice, which was held under sunny skies on the practice field outside Gillette Stadium.

— Starting cornerback J.C. Jackson was not present during the media portion of practice. Jackson was not on the injury report last week and did not appear limited during Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. His status will be worth monitoring as this Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers nears.

— Tackle Trent Brown once again was nowhere to be found. Brown, who has been out since suffering a calf injury in the season opener, has been eligible to come off injured reserve since last week.

— Receiver Nelson Agholor got some work done by trainers before taking part in drills. It didn’t appear to be anything major.

— No players appeared limited during the media portion of practice.

We’ll provide an injury report Wednesday afternoon with full details on Patriots practice participation.