NFL Rumors: Patriots Looking For This Kind Of Player At Trade Deadline

At last, some reporting on what the Patriots are looking to do ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

New England is pursuing a defensive end capable of both rushing the passer and defending the run, according to Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal. Two players who somewhat fit that bill — Melvin Ingram and Charles Omenihu — were traded Tuesday morning, though Omenihu isn’t particularly good at defending the run.

Here’s the full excerpt from Bedard’s column:

According to league sources who are familiar with what the Patriots are looking for at the trade deadline, New England is trying to land a combination (run/pass) defensive end. … I’ve been told it’s not just a pass rusher … they want someone good against the run too. I do not have any names for you at this time.

Bedard: What are the Patriots looking for at the trade deadline? You'd be surprised, like always https://t.co/O9cCW8UPjR — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) November 2, 2021

There are some defensive ends still reportedly available for trades, but not many. Multiple made it into our list of 18 trade deadline candidates.

The trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Follow NESN.com for all the latest updates and analysis.