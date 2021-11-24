Two Ex-Patriots, But Not Rodney Harrison, Among 26 Hall Of Fame Semifinalists

NESN Logo Sign In

Two former New England Patriots players still have a shot at Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement in 2022, but Rodney Harrison is not one of them.

The Hall of Fame on Wednesday revealed 26 semifinalists for the class of 2022. Harrison, whom many believe should be enshrined, did not make the cut after being a semifinalist for the first time last year.

Vince Wilfork, on the ballot for the first time, is a semifinalist, as is Richard Seymour, who was a finalist each of the last three years

BREAKING: 7 first-year eligible players are among the list of 26 Modern-Era Player Semifinalists for the Class of 2022.



More on the semifinalists: https://t.co/C4z4QkeAF5#PFHOF22 pic.twitter.com/E9SnNGRGeX — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 24, 2021

A 49-person selection committee will announce the 2022 class shortly before Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. The enshrinement ceremony will take place next August.

Harrison played 15 seasons in the NFL, including six in New England. He won two Super Bowls with the Patriots and was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2019.