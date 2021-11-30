Patriots Roster Moves: New England Signs Pair To Practice Squad

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots announced a pair of additions to their practice squad Tuesday before their Week 13 game on “Monday Night Football” against the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots signed defensive back Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes and running back Devine Ozigbo while releasing defensive lineman Niles Scott.

Ozigbo’s arrival comes after running back J.J. Taylor was placed on the team’s COVID-19 list Monday. Ozigbo had a workout at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday.

Keyes, 24, entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick out of Tulane in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was released by the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that drafted him, in Aug. 2021 before being claimed off waivers by the Indianapolis Colts. He was released by the Colts on Nov. 22.

Keyes has played 12 NFL games (one start) with seven total tackles.

Ozigbo, 25, has played with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints. He was released by the Jaguars on Nov. 27. He has played in one game with the Jaguars and two games for the Saints this season. Ozigbo has played 21 games with 24 touches for 97 yards in his career.

Scott was signed to New England’s practice squad before Sunday’s one-sided win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12.