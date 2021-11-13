Patriots Rule Out Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski For Browns Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots officially will be without their top running back and primary return man for Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

The Patriots on Saturday downgraded Damien Harris and Gunner Olszewski to out, indicating they were unable to clear concussion protocol. Both players had been listed as questionable after suffering head injuries in last Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers and sitting out all three practices this week.

Harris leads all Patriots rushers with 547 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He has scored at least once in each of New England’s last five games. Olszewski has handled punt and kick return duties for New England.

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson remains questionable for Sunday. He also is in concussion protocol and did not practice this week. If he can’t play against Cleveland, third-down back Brandon Bolden and second-year pro J.J. Taylor would be the Patriots’ only available running backs.

Linebacker Jamie Collins, who sat out all three practices this week, remains doubtful to play with an ankle injury.

The Browns will be shorthanded at running back for this Week 10 clash, as Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Demetric Felton and John Kelly all have been ruled out. Chubb, Felton and Kelly are on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and Hunt is on injured reserve.

Kickoff at Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.