Patriots Snap Count Analysis: How Pats Kept J.C. Jackson Fresh Vs. Panthers

Breaking down snap counts and play percentages from the New England Patriots’ 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday:

OFFENSE

— The Patriots employed more “pony” (two-running back) sets than usual, frequently putting third-down back Brandon Bolden on the field with either Rhamondre Stevenson or Damien Harris. They got creative with these packages, too, aligning Bolden in the slot on three snaps and out wide on three more.

Asked about this two-back strategy after the game, quarterback Mac Jones said it’s “secret information” that only offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels can reveal.

All three backs were heavily involved, with Harris, Stevenson and Bolden all logging 10-plus touches and accounting for 220 of the Patriots’ 273 yards. Bolden led the trio with 29 offensive snaps, partially because Harris and Stevenson both left with injuries during the fourth quarter.

New England also ran plenty of 21 personnel with a running back and a fullback. Johnson played 21 offensive snaps, splitting out wide on three of them.

— Stevenson has played 29 offensive snaps over the past two games and had either carried the ball or been targeted on 22 of them.