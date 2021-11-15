Patriots Snap Count Analysis: Rhamondre Stevenson Steps Up Vs. Browns

NESN Logo Sign In

Breaking down snap counts and play percentages from the New England Patriots’ 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday:

OFFENSE

— No practice, no problem for Rhamondre Stevenson.

After spending the entire week in concussion protocol, Stevenson stepped in for injured lead back Damien Harris (concussion) and spearheaded the Patriots’ best rushing performance of the season. The rookie played more snaps (37) than Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor combined (31) and led all rushers with a career-high 100 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

Stevenson also caught four passes on five targets for 14 yards, forced five missed tackles and generated 64 yards after contact, according to Pro Football Focus.

“He caught well, made good yards after contact,” head coach Bill Belichick said postgame. “He’s been doing that for several weeks. Glad we had the opportunity to get a run call and for him to get the carries that he did. He stepped in for Damien, and he did a great job. It’s good to have depth, and we have depth in the backfield and count on all those guys, and they have really come through for us.”

The Patriots rushed for a season-high 184 yards as a team. They’re averaging 156.3 rush yards per game during their current four-game win streak.