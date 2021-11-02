Patriots Stand Pat With No Moves On Quiet NFL Trade Deadline Day

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 NFL trade deadline came and went without a New England Patriots transaction.

The 4-4 Patriots opted not to execute any trades ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET cutoff, choosing to proceed with their current roster.

New England had been active at the trade deadline in four of the previous five seasons and seven of the last nine. It entered Tuesday with just $2.66 million in salary cap space, according to cap expert Miguel Benzan.

The Patriots still could add players through waiver claims or free agent signings in the coming weeks.

It was a quiet deadline day around the NFL, with the lone blockbuster (Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams) taking place Monday afternoon. Tuesday’s most notable move involved the Pittsburgh Steelers sending former Pro Bowl edge rusher Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs for a sixth-round draft pick.

Rumored trade candidates like Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks, New York Jets safety Marcus Maye and Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller all stayed put.

Speaking Monday morning, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said New England’s personnel department, led by Dave Ziegler, had “certainly had, probably, the normal amount of communication with other teams” about possible trades. But none came to fruition.