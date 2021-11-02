Patriots Stand Pat With No Moves On Quiet NFL Trade Deadline Day

The 2021 NFL trade deadline came and went without a New England Patriots transaction.
The 4-4 Patriots opted not to execute any trades ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET cutoff, choosing to proceed with their current roster.
New England had been active at the trade deadline in four of the previous five seasons and seven of the last nine. It entered Tuesday with just $2.66 million in salary cap space, according to cap expert Miguel Benzan.
The Patriots still could add players through waiver claims or free agent signings in the coming weeks.
It was a quiet deadline day around the NFL, with the lone blockbuster (Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams) taking place Monday afternoon. Tuesday’s most notable move involved the Pittsburgh Steelers sending former Pro Bowl edge rusher Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs for a sixth-round draft pick.
Rumored trade candidates like Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks, New York Jets safety Marcus Maye and Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller all stayed put.
Speaking Monday morning, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said New England’s personnel department, led by Dave Ziegler, had “certainly had, probably, the normal amount of communication with other teams” about possible trades. But none came to fruition.
The Patriots entered the week with a perceived need at cornerback after trading Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers last month and losing slot corner Jonathan Jones to a season-ending shoulder injury. J.C. Jackson and Jalen Mills have been New England’s starting corners since training camp, with Myles Bryant replacing Jones in the slot and Joejuan Williams, Justin Bethel, Shaun Wade and recent practice squad signees Brian Poole and De’Vante Bausby filling out the depth chart.
Receiver, running back, offensive tackle and defensive end also were mentioned as Patriots position groups that could benefit from a deadline addition. Potential internal trade options included Williams, wide receiver N’Keal Harry and quarterback Jarrett Stidham.
The Patriots, though, entered the deadline with momentum after scoring a 27-24 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. It was New England’s second straight victory, its third in four games and its first over a playoff-caliber opponent this season.
After overhauling their roster in the offseason and then starting 1-3, the Patriots now sit just a half-game back of the final wild-card playoff spot in a chaotic AFC.
“We know we’re a good team,” running back Damien Harris told reporters after Sunday’s game, “and we know we can play with anybody.”
Belichick’s club will be eyeing its first three-game winning streak since October 2019 when it visits Gilmore’s Panthers on Sunday.