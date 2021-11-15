Patriots Takeaways: Nine Things We Learned From Big Win Over Browns

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots blew out the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, winning 45-7 at Gillette Stadium. Here are nine things we learned in that Week 10 matchup:

1. This run is no fluke. The Patriots are legit contenders in the AFC

Now, is this a team that can win a Super Bowl this season? We’re not ready to make that declaration. But after what we’ve witnessed during this four-game winning streak — and even in some of their close losses earlier in the campaign — the Patriots must be respected as one of the toughest outs in the AFC.

Consider this: Ten weeks in, only one AFC team has more wins than the 6-4 Patriots. That’s the 8-2 Tennessee Titans, who narrowly beat the Trevor Siemian-led New Orleans Saints on Sunday and have a baffling loss to the terrible New York Jets on their résumé.

FiveThirtyEight now gives New England — which has outscored opponents 150-50 over the last four games — a 74% chance to make the playoffs and a 26% chance to win the AFC East. That’s up from 21% and 5% a month ago, respectively. If the season ended today, the Patriots would earn the conference’s second wild-card berth and enter the postseason as the No. 6 seed.

After visiting the Atlanta Falcons this Thursday in a game they should win, the Patriots will host the Titans, then face the division rival Buffalo Bills twice in a three-game span, with a bye week and road matchup with the feisty Indianapolis Colts mixed in. The Bills currently lead the Patriots by just a half-game in the AFC East standings.

That’s a crucial stretch for the Patriots, who, despite their recent success, shouldn’t be feeling comfortable in their current position. Ten of the AFC’s 16 teams have either five or six wins, making for a wide-open and unpredictable playoff chase.

2. Mac Jones put those rookie wall concerns to bed

After scuffling at times in wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers, Jones rebounded with the best performance of his young career against the Browns. He set new career highs in completion percentage (82.6%) and passer rating (142.1), throwing for 198 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. His 8.6 yards-per-attempt average was his second-best in 10 pro starts.