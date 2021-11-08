Patriots Takeaways: Six Things We Learned From Win Over Panthers

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots dispatched the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, winning 24-6 at Bank of America Stadium. Here are six things we learned in that Week 9 matchup:

1. An AFC East title is within the Patriots’ reach

That was the biggest takeaway from Sunday after the Patriots beat down the Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a shocking upset of the Buffalo Bills. Viewed as prohibitive divisional favorites since before the season began, the 5-3 Bills now lead the 5-4 Patriots by just a half-game in the AFC East standings with two games between these longtime rivals still to come (Weeks 13 and 16).

New England’s latest win also moved Bill Belichick’s club into playoff position. If the season ended today, the Patriots would earn the third and final wild-card spot in the jam-packed AFC.

Very little separates the conference’s third seed from its 11th, though. A total of eight AFC teams have exactly five wins. That number could grow to nine if the Pittsburgh Steelers win Monday night. Included in that group of playoff hopefuls are the Patriots, the Bills and the Cleveland Browns, who will visit Gillette Stadium this Sunday in a game that could have major postseason implications.

The Patriots, of course, missed the playoffs last season, snapping their streak of 11 consecutive AFC East championships.

2. The Patriots are built to play bully ball

With Carolina boasting one of the NFL’s top pass defenses, the Patriots clearly planned to lean on their ground game in this one. That proved to be an effective strategy. New England rushed for a season-high 151 yards, with running backs Rhamondre Stevenson (62 yards), Brandon Bolden (54 yards) and Damien Harris (30 yards, touchdown) all contributing. It was tough sledding for Harris outside of his second-quarter touchdown, but Stevenson and Bolden each averaged more than 6 yards per carry.

It’s hard to draw any sweeping conclusions about the Patriots’ passing attack from this game, as Mac Jones attempted a career-low 18 passes and just five after halftime. That won’t be the case every week — Jones has thrown 30-plus passes in seven of his first nine NFL starts — but this offense is at its best when the run game is humming. The Patriots have rushed for 148, 142 and 151 yards during their current three-game win streak.