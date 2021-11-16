CBS Reportedly Not Flexing Patriots-Titans Week 12 Game Despite Hype

NESN Logo Sign In

The Nov. 28 matchup between the Patriots and Tennesee Titans at Gillette Stadium is set up to be one of the marquee games of the 2021 NFL regular season. It could have huge playoff ramifications for two teams jockeying for postseason position in the wide-open AFC.

Because of that, many have wondered whether CBS could push the game from a 1 p.m. ET kickoff to the late-afternoon slot. But that won’t happen, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Tuesday morning.

New England and Tennesee reportedly will stay at 1 p.m., with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers keeping their originally scheduled 4:05 p.m. kickoff.

Here’s Reiss’s report:

The Patriots-Titans game on Nov. 28 will remain at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.



This was a popular question, with some wondering if it might be flexed.



The anticipation is that CBS will prioritize the 1 p.m. game to maximize the audience. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 15, 2021

The 6-4 Patriots are on a four-game win streak and look like legitimate contenders in the AFC. The Titans, currently atop the conference at 8-2, are a good team but will be without both star running back Derrick Henry and stud wideout Julio Jones when they visit Foxboro, Mass.

New England will visit the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, with the Titans hosting the Houston Texans on Sunday.