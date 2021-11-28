Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Huge Week 12 Win Over Titans

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — It wasn’t always pretty, but the Patriots on Sunday earned a 36-13 victory over the Titans for their sixth straight win.

Mac Jones made some bad plays, especially in the red zone, but the rookie nevertheless completed 23 of 32 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns. Ryan Tannehill had a very Tannehill-like game, completing 11 of 21 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown to go along with one interception.

Nick Folk converted on five of six field goal opportunities, with his lone miss coming from 53 yards. He knocked through a 52-yarder late in the fourth quarter.

New England improved to 8-4 with the victory while Tennessee dropped to 8-4 with the defeat.

Each week, we’ll give you three studs and three duds for the Patriots, no matter how hard it might be to fill either category.

Here’s the Week 12 edition:

STUDS

Jakobi Meyers, WR

Meyers had one of his best games of the season, racking up five catches for 98 yards. Nothing extraordinary, but another impressive day at the office for New England’s most consistent receiver.