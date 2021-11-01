Patriots Trade Deadline: Updated List Of 18 Players Reportedly Available

NESN Logo Sign In

With 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday fast approaching, the Patriots could swing a deal at any moment. New England typically is active ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

But what players could Bill Belichick and the Patriots’ personnel staff, led by Dave Ziegler, target as they look to improve the roster?

This has been a relatively quiet rumor season, with few — if any — big names being discussed as potential trade candidates. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson obviously is the biggest prize, but his situation really exists as its own separate rabbit hole.

Sometimes the best players traded are the ones we hear nothing about before the deadline. Exhibit A: The Denver Broncos reportedly trading Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.

With the deadline nearing, we put together a list of reportedly available players whom the Patriots seemingly could pursue.

(NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler are the primary sources.)

Let’s get into it: