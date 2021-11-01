Patriots Trade Deadline: Updated List Of 18 Players Reportedly Available

With 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday fast approaching, the Patriots could swing a deal at any moment. New England typically is active ahead of the NFL trade deadline.
But what players could Bill Belichick and the Patriots’ personnel staff, led by Dave Ziegler, target as they look to improve the roster?
This has been a relatively quiet rumor season, with few — if any — big names being discussed as potential trade candidates. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson obviously is the biggest prize, but his situation really exists as its own separate rabbit hole.
Sometimes the best players traded are the ones we hear nothing about before the deadline. Exhibit A: The Denver Broncos reportedly trading Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.
With the deadline nearing, we put together a list of reportedly available players whom the Patriots seemingly could pursue.
(NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler are the primary sources.)
Let’s get into it:
Melvin Ingram, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers
No longer the dominant force he was with the Los Angeles Chargers, Ingram still is a solid pass rusher who hasn’t found a consistent role in Pittsburgh. The Patriots could use more players capable of getting after opposing quarterbacks.
DeSean Jackson, WR, Los Angeles Rams
The Rams reportedly could release Jackson if they can’t find a trade partner. It’s hard to envision Jackson being a good fit with the Patriots, who already have Nelson Agholor, and you have to wonder why he wants to leave a team many believe could win the Super Bowl.
Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
Cooks’s angry tweet last week sparked speculation of a potential Patriots reunion, but the Texans reportedly would prefer to hold onto the speedy wideout.
Kyle Fuller, CB, Denver Broncos
Fuller is only a few seasons removed from being one of the best corners in the NFL, but he’s been awful this season. We dove into why he and the Patriots wouldn’t be a good match in a column last week.
Andy Isabella, WR, Arizona Cardinals
A second-round pick in 2019, Isabella has done virtually nothing since arriving in the NFL. The speedy UMass product could be a worthy flier for the Patriots, who need more speed at slot receiver.
Fletcher Cox, DT, Philadelphia Eagles
Cox is one of the best defensive tackles in football and would be a major addition to any team. But he’s expensive, and the Patriots already have invested a lot into their defensive line.
DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
A good player, but it’s hard to imagine the Dolphins trading him within the division.
Kareem Jackson, S, Denver Broncos
New England boats one of the best safety groups in the NFL. It doesn’t need to consider adding a player like Jackson.
Kemoko Turay, DT, Indianapolis Colts
The 2018 second-round pick hasn’t lived up to his draft status and might be in need of a fresh start. But, with rookie Christian Barmore looking like a potential star, the Patriots don’t really have a need for Turay.
L.J. Collier, DE, Seattle Seahawks
A first-round bust, Collier is the kind of freakishly athletic reclamation project that Belichick loves to take on. Still, the Patriots would be better served by simply giving Josh Uche more playing time.
Andre Dillard, OT, Philadelphia Eagles
The Patriots have plenty of quality depth on the offensive line, even without Trent Brown. Plus, would Dillard really be worth rostering over players such as Justin Herron and Yodney Cajuste?
Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts
At this point, the Patriots likely will roll with their current backfield for the rest of the season, unless an injury necessitates a move. Mack is a quality back, but his issues with blitz pickups would make him an iffy fit in New England.
Marcus Maye, S, New York Jets
The Jets trading one of their best players to the Patriots? No shot.
Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants
Slayton is a good, young receiver, but his team-friendly deal likely would force teams to part with a high draft pick to acquire him. A straight-up swap for N’Keal Harry wouldn’t get it done and probably wouldn’t entice the Giants, anyway.
A.J. Bouye, CB, Carolina Panthers
Hey, the Patriots a few weeks ago traded a 30-year-old corner to the Panthers, so maybe Carolina could return the favor. Bouye isn’t nearly as good as he once was, but the Patriots could fit him under the cap and might not have to part with much. The Stephon Gilmore context would make this kind of trade a horrible look for the Patriots, but they might not have another choice.
Clelin Ferrell, DE, Las Vegas Raiders
The fourth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft is a total bust. The Patriots could afford him, but there are better trades to be made.
Hayden Hurst, TE, Atlanta Falcons
The Patriots already roster two high-priced tight ends and another who was a third-rounder last year. There would be no point in trading for Hurst.
Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants
Insert above logic.