Patriots Trade Deadline Tracker: Following All Rumors, News, Deals

The trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET

by

7 a.m. ET: Welcome to deadline day in the NFL.

The 2021 trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET. Will the New England Patriots, who improved to 4-4 on Sunday with a signature win over the Los Angeles Chargers, be active participants?

History suggests they will be. The Patriots have swung at least one deadline deal in four of the last five years and seven of the last nine. But salary cap constraints this season could limit their pool of potential options.

Follow along with this tracker throughout the day for up-to-the-minute coverage of all Patriots-related rumors, updates and transactions. And click the links below to check out all of NESN.com’s trade deadline preview coverage.

Matthew Judon Joins Rare Company And More Patriots-Chargers Final Thoughts
