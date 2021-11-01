Patriots Trade Deadline: What We Can Learn From Pats’ Past Moves

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s unclear how the New England Patriots will approach this week’s NFL trade deadline.

There’s much to learn, however, by looking back at their previous deadline dealings, as the Patriots have made at least one transaction in four of the last five years and seven of the last nine.

Below is a rundown of the moves New England made (or didn’t make) ahead of each of the last five trade deadlines. We limited these to trades made within two weeks of the deadline, so players acquired in, say, mid-September, like wide receiver Josh Gordon was in 2018, aren’t included.

The 2021 deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

2020

Acquired WR Isaiah Ford from Miami Dolphins for 2022 conditional sixth-round pick

Seeking additional wideout depth at last year’s deadline, the Patriots swung a rare in-division trade — their first with the Dolphins since the Wes Welker swap in 2007 — sending a future late-round pick to Miami for Ford.

That budget move didn’t pay off. Ford lasted just over a month in New England. He was cut in December without playing a single snap, then promptly re-signed with Miami, meaning the Patriots essentially gave the Dolphins a draft pick for free.