Patriots’ Trent Brown Opens Up About Injury, Recovery After Return

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had their largest player back on the field Sunday afternoon.

One day after being activated off injured reserve, offensive tackle Trent Brown returned to the starting lineup in the Patriots’ 45-7 thrashing of the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. It was Brown’s first game action since he suffered a calf injury on the opening series of Week 1.

Brown was back in his usual spot at right tackle, starting alongside right guard Shaq Mason. The Patriots opted to send Mike Onwenu, who’d played well at right tackle in Brown’s absence, to the bench rather than shift him back to left guard, where he began the season. Isaiah Wynn remained at left tackle.

Onwenu replaced Brown for New England’s fourth offensive possession late in the first half, and he relieved him again late, when the Patriots began removing many of their starters with the game in hand. But Brown played the majority of his team’s offensive snaps, with Onwenu mostly used as a jumbo tight end in certain packages.

After the game, Brown reflected on his lengthy recovery, which he said hit a snag before the Patriots hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.

“Initially, I was really trying my best, and we were trying our best, to have me back for — it was a push for the Saints game (in Week 3), and it was a possibility for the Bucs,” Brown explained. “But I kind of tweaked (the calf) again that Bucs week, and that was the final straw. They went ahead and put me on IR for those couple weeks. It’s unfortunate, but I’m glad to be back.”

Felt like old times!! LFG?? — Trent Brown (@Trent) November 14, 2021

NFL rules require players placed on IR to sit out three games, meaning Brown would have been eligible to return for New England’s Week 8 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. But the 6-foot-9 lineman did not begin practing until this week, delaying that timeline. After satisfying coaches with his performance on the practice field, Brown said he got word Friday that he would be starting against Cleveland.