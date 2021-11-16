Patriots’ Trent Brown Opens Up About Time He ‘Almost Died’ In IV Mishap

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Trent Brown’s first game back from injured reserve was against the Cleveland Browns. That was significant for the New England Patriots offensive tackle.

“To come back and play against the Browns, I thought it was pretty cool,” said Brown, who had been sidelined since suffering a calf injury in Week 1. “Because I almost died before we played them last year.”

Early last November, when Brown’s Las Vegas Raiders were at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium to face Baker Mayfield and Co., a mishap involving a pregame IV injection caused air to enter his bloodstream. The consequences of that mistake were dire.

Brown collapsed in the locker room and had to be hospitalized for multiple days. He opened up about that frightening experience when speaking with reporters Tuesday.

“That was probably …” he said, trailing off. “That was different. Coming off of COVID just expecting to play a game, and then make it all the way to the city, to the game, to the locker room. I’m going through my normal routine, getting an IV, and to just pass out and almost go into cardiac arrest was crazy.”

Brown, who had tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks earlier, wound up missing the next six games as a result of both the IV incident and ongoing COVID complications. He returned to play in three of the Raiders’ final four contests but didn’t truly feel like himself until months later.

“I almost died,” Brown said. “It was scary. I was in Cleveland by myself in the hospital for three days. To actually fully recover, it probably took about eight months to feel normal again and to actually start making steps as far as improvement to feel like myself again on the field after eight months. …