Why Stephon Gilmore Had Such Great Impact On Two Patriots Wideouts

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick was unwilling to discuss Stephon Gilmore ahead of this week’s New England Patriots-Carolina Panthers clash. Two of his wide receivers had no such reservations.

Jakobi Meyers and N’Keal Harry both spoke at length Wednesday about Gilmore, whom they’ll face for the first time as an opponent this Sunday.

“A dog’s going to be a dog, and Steph is definitely a dog,” Meyers told reporters. “He’s somebody who’s smart, aggressive. He just knows the game of football, so I’ve definitely got to be on my A-game this week. If I ever get a chance to go against him — or whoever goes against him — definitely have to be ready because he’s one of those guys who will attack the ball and make you pay.”

Added Harry: “Steph is a phenomenal player. He’s helped me grow as a player over these past couple of years. So I’m excited to be able to get to line up against him this week.”

Meyers and Harry both joined the Patriots as rookies in 2019, Gilmore’s third season with the team. By that time, Gilmore had emerged as one of the NFL’s premier cornerbacks — he’d go on to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year that season — and presented a constant challenge for the pair of young wideouts.

“Coming to the NFL, I wanted to go against the best,” Meyers said. “Even if I wasn’t playing the most or getting the most opportunities or whatever it was, I knew that Steph was one of those guys that guys wanted to be coming out of college. A lot of DBs wanted to play like Steph. A lot of guys in the league probably wanted Steph’s career. So going against him (in practice) every day, it helped me get better as a player. It gave me something to look forward to and just pushed me to go harder.”

Harry, a disappointing first-round draft pick who’s shown signs of life in recent weeks, said facing Gilmore on a daily basis was “very important” for his development.