Why Patriots’ Surge Should Change How We View Bucs, Cowboys Losses

When you win six in a row, as the Patriots have, you necessitate both an adjustment of expectations and a reassessment of past performances.

So, let’s talk about those early season losses — two, in particular.

New England suffered a two-point loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 3 in a game many assumed it would get blown out in. The Patriots eked out a victory the next week against the Houston Texans before losing in overtime to Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, leaving them 2-4 through six games.

Bill Belichick’s team should have beaten both the Bucs and Cowboys. The Patriots held fourth-quarter leads and ultimately were doomed by one play — missed field goal against Tampa; third-and-25 failure against Dallas — in both contests.

The results were divisive. Some, like this writer, saw both losses as further evidence of the Patriots’ continued, post-Tom Brady inability to win close games against upper-echelon teams — a hallmark of the Brady years. Others viewed the close defeats as reasons to believe the Patriots were on to something, and that a turnaround was inevitable, provided rookie quarterback Mac Jones continued playing well.

Unsurprisingly, the most level-headed group was Patriots players, who acknowledged their late-game execution shortcomings and refused to lean on moral victories but also insisted they were better than their record. They were right.

The criticisms after the Bucs and Cowboys losses were just, but the pessimistic tone probably wasn’t. Ultimately, it’s now difficult to look at those games as anything other than indicative of what was to come.