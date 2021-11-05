Phil Jurkovec Does Michael Jordan Impression For Red Bandana Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston College officially have their quarterback back.

Phil Jurkovec suffered a gnarly wrist injury that potentially could have ended his season during Week 2 against the UMass Amherst Minutemen, but the redshirt junior will be back under center Friday night as the Eagles welcome the Virgina Tech Hokies to Alumni Stadium for the annual Red Bandana Game.

Jurkovec did his best Michael Jordan impression to announce his comeback and the BC Football social media team took to Twitter to share the news.

The 6-foot-5 quarterback impressed in 2020 during his first season with the Eagles finishing the year off with 2,558 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes along with three scores on the ground. Jurkovec threw for three touchdowns this season before suffering the wrist injury.

Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday night on ESPN2.