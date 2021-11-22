Phil Mickelson Challenges Tiger Woods After Seeing Him Swing Club

NESN Logo Sign In

If we know Tiger Woods, we know he wasn’t just posting a video of himself swinging a golf club for the heck of it.

No, he’s probably trying to get back onto playing on the PGA Tour circuit one day.

Woods made waves Sunday when he posted a video of himself to social media swinging an iron, and looking pretty good doing it. That served as the first golf footage of him posted publicly since his horrifying car crash back in February.

Like anyone else who even casually follows golf, Woods’ longtime competitor, Phil Mickelson, saw the video. That prompted him to issue a little challenge to Woods.

“As I’m hanging in Montana, it’s great to see Tiger swinging a golf club again,” Mickelson tweeted. “I know he can’t stand me holding a single record so I’m guessing HE wants to be the oldest to ever win a major. I’ll just say this. BRING IT!”

Mickelson hasn’t been hanging onto the aforementioned record long, as he became the oldest player to win a major earlier this year when the then-50-year-old won the PGA Championship in May. Woods will turn 46 on Dec. 30, so he has some time to build back up before he’s eligible to even grab that record from Lefty.