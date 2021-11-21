Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Flames To Win Charlie Coyle Retro Jersey

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are taking the ice again, this time against the Calgary Flames, and fans have the chance to get in on the action.

Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Sunday’s Bruins-Flames game can compete to win a retro Charlie Coyle jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict The Game” contest. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s Bruins-Flames broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict The Game” contestants also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction increases their chances of winning.

The first question in Sunday’s game Thursday night’s contest will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The winner of the retro Coyle jersey will be entered into a random drawing for the grand prize. The more you play, the more likely you are to win.

