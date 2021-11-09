Possible Patriots Odell Beckham Jr. Pursuit Could Come Down To Literal Coin Flip

NESN Logo Sign In

The National Football League is one of the most recognized sports brands in the NFL, and yet, they rely on the uber-scientific process of a coin-flip in a break-glass case of determining who gets a player.

And Tuesday, the New England Patriots could find themselves in such a situation.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is on waivers, marking the end of his time with the Cleveland Browns. A once-star receiver who has flamed out, it’s not clear if any team will pick up his contract on waivers, or if all 32 teams will just wait for him to pass through and become a free agent.

ESPN’s Field Yates posted the waiver order Tuesday morning, and you’ll notice some teams say “coinflip”) next to them.

Today is the day teams have the opportunity to place a claim on Odell Beckham, Jr.



A team would inherit the remaining $7.25M he is owed this season if he is claimed.



A look at the official claiming order as of today. pic.twitter.com/FygsPgfvDa — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 9, 2021

How is this possible, you ask? Well, the waiver order is determined by record, with the worst team landing the top spot. Naturally, there are teams with the same record, so the tiebreaker is the combined record of their opponents to that point. If any teams have the same record and opponent record, and they both put a claim in on the same player, then a coin flip is used to determine who gets the player.

Super official.