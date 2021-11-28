Pray For Eagles Fans After Jalen Reagor’s Two Game-Winning Drops

NESN Logo Sign In

The Eagles came up just short of surviving against the Giants in a Week 12 loss in New York on Sunday, and while it’s been said not one play decides a game, wide receiver Jalen Reagor undoubtedly cost Philadelphia.

Reagor twice had potential game-winning touchdowns thrown his way by quarterback Jalen Hurts in the final minute. Reagor dropped both of them at the goal line.

It helped the Giants hang on for an ugly 13-7 win over the Eagles, who had been rolling entering Sunday’s NFC East clash.

First, Reagor had a 1-on-1 matchup down the sideline and a perfectly-placed ball over the top fell through his hands. That came on first down with 54 seconds left. And then a handful of plays later, Hurts looked to Reagor again in the middle of the field. The fourth-down try with 17 seconds left, again, went through the wideout’s hands and ended the game.

You can watch both plays here.

Eagles lose a heart-breaker to the Giants pic.twitter.com/HIWNg76V9b — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2021

The 5-7 Eagles, who had a chance to gain a game on the division-leading Dallas Cowboys and entered Week 12 with three wins in the last four games, weren’t able to make the most of the opportunity. The Giants improved to 4-7.