Prevea Health Ends Partnership With Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers made quite a few questionable comments Friday on the “Pat McAfee Show” regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, and now he is losing partnerships.

Prevea Health announced Saturday the partnership with the Green Bay Packers quarterback came to an end. Rodgers has been a spokesperson for Prevea Health since 2012.

“Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers have made the decision to end their partnership effective Nov. 6, 2021,” the company said in a statement.

“… Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company wrote in a statement. “This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods.”

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Packers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The reigning MVP told reporters in August he’d been “immunized” and wouldn’t judge his teammates if they decided to not get vaccinated.

It remains to be seen if other companies Rodgers is associated with will go the same route as Prevea Health.