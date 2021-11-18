NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox can rely on a solid core in the outfield in 2022. But when it comes to the infield — particularly the right side — there are more uncertainties.

Sure, you can put Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts into the lineup, but it’s too early to write their positions down in permanent marker. At his end-of-season press conference, Red Sox manager Alex Cora acknowledged there’s a possibility of moving the pair around, potentially shifting Bogaerts to third base and Devers jumping across the diamond to first.

Doing so would shore up first base, where Bobby Dalbec is on the cusp of a make-or-break season. He struggled mightily against right-handed hitters, and while he found his way in the second half of 2021, it may be a gamble to slot him in as an everyday first baseman without a reliable backup. After all, how much really has changed since the trade deadline, when the Red Sox thrust outfielder Kyle Schwarber into the position just to get a power bat at the plate?

Even then, the Red Sox finished the season as one of the worst first basemen groups in MLB, with just 1.4 wins above replacement and a 4.1 offensive rating, via FanGraphs. Devers could be an asset in that sense.

But in that case, who would play shortstop? There are plenty of high-caliber players in the gap available on the open market — particularly with Marcus Semien, Trevor Story, Corey Seager and Carlos Correa all declining their qualifying offers ahead of Wednesday’s deadline. The Red Sox already have been linked to Javy Báez, but the former New York Met doesn’t necessarily pack a punch at the plate.

Still, Báez could be the savior the Boston lineup needs without such a major shakeup.

While there are questions about Dalbec’s ability to handle an everyday role at first base, the Red Sox really are lacking a second baseman they can rely on — particularly if Kiké Hernández remains in the outfield (and he should.) Red Sox second basemen finished sixth in WAR, according to FanGraphs, but a closer look reveals it’s not the prettiest picture when you remove Hernández out from the equation.