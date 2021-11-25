One of the NFL’s longest-standing traditions will live on Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys, as they’ve been doing since 1966, will serve as host for a Thanksgiving Day game. Dallas’ latest opponent for the final Thursday in November will be the 5-5 Las Vegas Raiders.

Dak Prescott and Co. currently sit atop their division and own the fourth seed in the NFC standings. After a hot start to the season, the Silver and Black now are third in the AFC West and are on the outside looking in at the playoff picture.

The Cowboys are a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 50.5

Here’s how to watch Thursday’s Raiders-Cowboys game online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Nov. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial