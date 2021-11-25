Raiders Vs. Cowboys Live Stream: Watch NFL Thanksgiving Day Game Online

Dallas has lost three of its last four Thanksgiving Day games

by

One of the NFL’s longest-standing traditions will live on Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys, as they’ve been doing since 1966, will serve as host for a Thanksgiving Day game. Dallas’ latest opponent for the final Thursday in November will be the 5-5 Las Vegas Raiders.

Dak Prescott and Co. currently sit atop their division and own the fourth seed in the NFC standings. After a hot start to the season, the Silver and Black now are third in the AFC West and are on the outside looking in at the playoff picture.

The Cowboys are a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 50.5

Here’s how to watch Thursday’s Raiders-Cowboys game online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Nov. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

More NFL:

Allen Robinson is inactive for Week 12 against the Lions
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy
Previous Article

NFL Odds: Why First Half ‘Under’ Solid Bet In Bears-Lions Matchup
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel
Next Article

How Mike Vrabel Feels About Comparisons Between 2001, 2021 Patriots

Picked For You

Related