Rams’ Matthew Stafford Enters Week 12 With Many Relatable Ailments

Everything hurts more in the cold weather, and Matthew Stafford is fighting through that this weekend.
Despite the veteran quarterback enters a Week 12 matchup against the Packers in Green Bay with a list of relatable ailments, he’s suiting up for the Los Angeles Rams.
“Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been dealing with pain in his throwing arm, his elbow, a sore ankle, and chronic back pain, per sources,” ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported. “He will play today.”
Same, though.
No one’s questioning Stafford’s toughness here, but it’s hard not to laugh when half the country, at least, probably has the a similar personal injury report every morning.
Thoughts and prayers.