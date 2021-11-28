Rams’ Matthew Stafford Enters Week 12 With Many Relatable Ailments

NESN Logo Sign In

Everything hurts more in the cold weather, and Matthew Stafford is fighting through that this weekend.

Despite the veteran quarterback enters a Week 12 matchup against the Packers in Green Bay with a list of relatable ailments, he’s suiting up for the Los Angeles Rams.

“Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been dealing with pain in his throwing arm, his elbow, a sore ankle, and chronic back pain, per sources,” ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported. “He will play today.”

Same, though.

This sounds like a Tuesday to me. https://t.co/7QobjlbDvP — Bhavisha Patel (@BhavishaPatel) November 28, 2021

Welcome to your mid 30's, and the rest of your life, Matt. pic.twitter.com/nj5koduiwC — Ian Book stan account ?? (@daybreaker) November 28, 2021

Live look at Matt Stafford: pic.twitter.com/YPTja4IiEQ — Tommy ?TK? Kyle (@BUCKledUpTK) November 28, 2021

Matthew Stafford is my spirit animal. https://t.co/GtJiefs67k — Chris Maza (@Mazasmusings) November 28, 2021

No one’s questioning Stafford’s toughness here, but it’s hard not to laugh when half the country, at least, probably has the a similar personal injury report every morning.

Thoughts and prayers.